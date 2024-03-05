Africa: Nobel Laureate Professor Abhijit Banerjee Delivers Open Lecture

The University of Cape Town's (UCT) Abdul Latif Jameel Poverty Action Lab (J-PAL) and the Southern Africa Labour and Development Research Unit (SALDRU) invite students and staff to attend an open lecture with Nobel Laureate Professor Abhijit Banerjee.

On Wednesday, 13 March, Professor Banerjee returns to UCT to deliver a talk titled: "Universal basic income in the developing world." The hybrid event will take place at 18:00 in the New Lecture Theatre on upper campus, and via Zoom for those who cannot attend in person.

Banerjee is the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT). In 2003 he cofounded J-PAL with Esther Duflo from MIT, and Sendhil Mullainathan from the University of Chicago. J-PAL is a global research centre working to reduce poverty by ensuring that policy is informed by scientific evidence. The lab is anchored by a network of more than 900 researchers at universities across the world, including UCT's SALDRU, where J-PAL Africa's headquarters are based.

To RSVP for the in person lecture or to join online.