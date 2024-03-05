South Africa: Vulnerable Populations Laughed At, Judged and Denied Services in SA Public Health Facilities, Says Ritshidze Report

5 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Takudzwa Pongweni

The third edition of the Ritshidze 'State of Healthcare for Key Populations' report highlights how key populations continue to face abuse, humiliation and denial of services when seeking care at public health facilities.

Few people feel truly safe and comfortable when trying to access healthcare at a South African public health facility. People who are queer or trans, use drugs or engage in sex work face uncaring, disrespectful, cruel, and even abusive treatment at public health facilities.

A lack of privacy, scarcity of lubricants, and allegedly denying antiretrovirals (ARVs) to key population groups are some of the issues highlighted in the third edition of the Ritshidze State of Healthcare for Key Populations Report.

Released on Thursday 29 February 2024, the report highlights the barriers facing key populations in accessing healthcare at public health facilities.

Ritshidze is a community-led monitoring system developed by organisations representing people living with HIV, including the Treatment Action Campaign (TAC), the National Association of People Living with HIV, and partners.

The report is part of a community-led clinic monitoring project to improve the quality of healthcare services in the public sector.

Data for the report was collected between July and September 2023 across 24 districts in seven provinces from interviews with 13,832 people who are queer or trans, use drugs, or engage in sex work.

The report defines "key populations" as people living with HIV/Aids, sex workers, people...

