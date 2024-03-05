South Africa: Domestic Four-Day Series a Welcome Display of South Africa's Depth of Talent

analysis

Seemingly out of nowhere, Delano Potgieter put up his hand for the Lions in the four-day cricket series final to guide his side to victory.

The Lions were crowned champions on Sunday after clinching a thrilling 99-run victory over Western Province in the final of the domestic four-day competition at Wanderers.

Delano Potgieter twice played innings-rescuing knocks to help his side over the line. There was also a fine contribution from Tshepo Moreki -- whose time in New Zealand seems to have rejuvenated his confidence -- a first career five-wicket haul as well as a half-century, as nightwatchman, for the Lions.

Bjorn Fortuin helped wrap up the Western Province tail on Sunday with a five-wicket haul to finish the tournament as the highest wicket-taker, with 35 scalps.

Western Province's young batting duo of Daniel Smith and Gavin Kaplan registered first innings half-centuries while Dane Paterson and Mihlali Mpongwana were venomous in swing-friendly conditions.

South Africa's callow showing in New Zealand in their recent 2-0 Test series defeat -- with a squad mainly composed of domestic stalwarts -- may have given the impression that South Africa's domestic four-day competition lacks quality.

There are a few flaws in the competition, such as each team playing only seven matches per season and matches not being televised, except for the final.

However, this four-day season, and the final in...