Zimbabwe: Global Hunger Crisis Worsens, Report Warns

The world is facing a worsening hunger crisis, with millions of people suffering from severe food insecurity and malnutrition, according to a new report released on Tuesday.

The Global Hunger Index (GHI) 2023 Report, produced by the humanitarian organizations CONCERN WORLDWIDE and Welthungerhilfe (WHH), reveals that progress against hunger has stalled and reversed since 2015, due to factors such as conflicts, climate change, and economic inequalities.

The report measures and tracks hunger at global, regional, and national levels, using four indicators: undernourishment, child wasting, child stunting, and child mortality.

According to the report, nearly 735 million people experience moderate to severe hunger, and more than 144 million children under the age of five are stunted, meaning they are too short for their age as a result of chronic malnutrition.

The report also shows that hunger disproportionately affects women and youth, who face greater barriers to accessing food, education, and health services.

"The 2023 Global Hunger Index paints a sobering picture: a world where progress against hunger has stalled, and millions of people still face devastating consequences," said Matthias Spaeth, Zimbabwe Country Director for WHH, at the launch of the report in Harare.

"The human cost of hunger is immeasurable. It weakens the immune systems, hinders cognitive development, and steals the potential for future generations," he added.

Spaeth urged for collective action to address the root causes of hunger and to build more resilient and equitable food systems. He stressed the need for investment in sustainable agriculture and rural economies, as well as improved collaboration among governments, NGOs, the private sector, and individuals.

He also called for empowering youth and investing in their engagement to shape food systems and break the cycle of hunger.

"The 2023 GHI report is a sobering reminder that hunger remains a major global challenge. But let's not be paralyzed by the scale of the problem. Let the report be a catalyst for change," he said.

Spaeth urged collective action, stating, "The time for action is now." He emphasized that addressing hunger is not merely a matter of charity but a fundamental issue of justice, calling for global solidarity to combat this pressing humanitarian crisis.