Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Teases in New Movie Trailer

5 March 2024
The Herald (Harare)

Musician Jah Prayzah has proved that he is a man of many talents as of late, he has hinted that he is featuring in a new movie entitled 'I am Alkebulan'.

From the trailer, it seems the movie is from Rwanda.

Of late the 'Chiremerera' hitmaker has been showing his acting skills as he has been doing prank shows with make-up artist Jacquie Mgido which has mesmerized fans.

On his latest project, he released the trailer of the movie on his social page with praises from fans.

He captioned it, "Munongondiziva panopinda Mwendamberi hapadanwi anonzwa. (As you know where there is Mwendamberi there is a lot to expect). Are we ready for this one? Follow Alkebulan Film page for more updates," he posted.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.