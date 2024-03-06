Zimbabwe: Jah Prayzah Teases in New Movie Trailer

Musician Jah Prayzah has proved that he is a man of many talents as of late, he has hinted that he is featuring in a new movie entitled 'I am Alkebulan'.

From the trailer, it seems the movie is from Rwanda.

Of late the 'Chiremerera' hitmaker has been showing his acting skills as he has been doing prank shows with make-up artist Jacquie Mgido which has mesmerized fans.

On his latest project, he released the trailer of the movie on his social page with praises from fans.

He captioned it, "Munongondiziva panopinda Mwendamberi hapadanwi anonzwa. (As you know where there is Mwendamberi there is a lot to expect). Are we ready for this one? Follow Alkebulan Film page for more updates," he posted.