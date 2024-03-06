Eswatini Court Postpones Extradition Case Against Two AKA Murder Suspects

analysis

The four Ndimande brothers are among a group of seven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of award-winning South African hip-hop artist Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and his manager and friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane. Two of the brothers are in custody in Eswatini, pending the finalisation of their extradition to SA.

The extradition case of brothers Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande, who were arrested in Eswatini in connection with the murder of rapper Kiernan Forbes, known professionally as AKA, and his friend Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, has been postponed to 12 March 2024.

The brothers made a brief appearance in the Magistrates' Court for the district of Manzini in Eswatini on Tuesday morning, and were remanded into custody pending the filing of a formal extradition application.

Siyabonga and Malusi were arrested while hiding in a house in Eswatini on Saturday, 24 February, on criminal charges relating to the AKA case and others, police said last week.

They first appeared in the Manzini Magistrates' Court last week, where extradition proceedings by South African authorities were adjourned to Tuesday, News24 reported.

[WATCH] Siyabonga and Malusi Ndimande during the court proceedings in eSwatini. The two brothers seemed relaxed throughout. #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/NTegcbdvcy-- Nhlanhla Jele (@Nhlajules) March 5, 2024

On Tuesday, the defence lawyer requested a postponement, telling the court that he is yet to receive an application for extradition from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

The state requested the brothers remain in custody pending the filing of the formal extradition application.

"Respondents [Siyabonga...