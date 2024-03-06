South Africa: Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Joshlin Smith Continues Amid Arrests - South African News Briefs - March 6, 2024

Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Joshlin Smith Continues Amid Arrests

Fifteen days after six-year-old Joshlin Smith's disappearance, a suspect has been arrested on suspicion of selling the child for approximately R20,000, reports IOL. Joshlin, a Grade 1 learner from Diazville Primary School in Saldanha Bay, was last seen on February 19. Her mother, Kelly Smith, reported her missing when she returned home and couldn't locate Joshlin. The suspect, believed to have a close connection to the child, reportedly confessed to selling her to a woman. The police are yet to verify the R20,000 figure and provide official comments. Despite extensive community efforts, including visits from Police Minister Bheki Cele and the deployment of resources like drones and rescue dogs, Joshlin remains missing, and clothing stained with alleged blood has been sent for forensic analysis. The search continues, with the public urged to contact the investigation officer with any information.

AKA Murder Suspects Ndimande Brothers Fear for Lives in Eswatini Detention

The Ndimande brothers, Siyabonga and Malusi, arrested in Eswatini for their alleged involvement in the murders of Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes and Tebello 'Tibz' Motsoane, expressed fear for their lives, reports IOL. The brothers are also connected to other murders, including those of Mntimande Kunene, Nhlanhla Ngcobo, and Zamokuhle Mkhwanazi-Ngcobo in eManzimtoti and Berea. Appearing in the Manzini Magistrate's Court, the proceedings were postponed to March 12 while awaiting extradition papers from the National Prosecuting Authority. The Ndimandes, along with other suspects, were implicated in orchestrating the murders of AKA and Tibz. Meanwhile, AKA's father, Tony Forbes, remains hopeful for more arrests, including the identification of the "true mastermind." The victims were fatally shot outside a Durban restaurant in February of the previous year, and the five men held in South Africa are set to appear in the Durban Magistrate's Court.

Night of Partying Ends in Rape and Murder, Arrests Follow

A night of revelry for three couples, marked by partying and consuming a mixture of codeine-based cough syrup and soft drinks known as "lean," took a tragic turn when one man allegedly raped a woman and tortured another to death, reports News24. A 28-year-old suspect, implicated in the crimes, was arrested after turning himself in, while his girlfriend was later arrested in connection with the murder. Nineteen-year-old Relebohile Mofokeng was reportedly blamed by the accused for the theft of R2,000, leading to her alleged assault and suffocation. Mofokeng was found dead at her home after a night out with friends, prompting her sister to uncover the brutal details of the crime. The accused faces charges of murder and rape, with the case postponed to March 14, while the arrested girlfriend is expected to appear in court on Thursday.

