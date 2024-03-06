Rwanda to Capitalize On the Naivasha Icd to Cut Cargo Transit Distance

6 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Ken Muthomi

Nairobi — The Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) has pledged to capitalize more on the Naivasha inland container depot to reduce the transit distance for their cargo.

In collaboration with the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), they said this strategic move would reduce the transit distance by 1200 kilometers.

"The Naivasha Inland Container Depot is a key facility that Rwanda aims to leverage further, as it significantly reduces transit distance by 1200 kilometers," KPA stated on X.

KPA has further promised to engage more with the national government to shutter non-tariff carriers in the northern corridors, which will enhance transport efficiency in the area.

These moves were agreed upon when the RRA commissioner for customs, Felicien Mwunvaneza, held discussions with KPA managing director William Ruto yesterday in a meeting that aimed to propel service delivery for all stakeholder groups.

KPA acknowledged Rwanda as one of the key stakeholders and pledged to maintain and reinforce the relationship between the two countries by improving cargo handling for the transit market for Rwandan customers.

"As one of our key stakeholders, we maintain engagements with the Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) to improve support for the Rwandan customers in handling cargo for the transit market," KPA stated.

