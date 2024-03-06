Kenya: Inquiry Reveals Shocking Rights Abuses By British Army in Kenya

Nairobi — A Kenya National Human Rights Commission (KNHRC) inquiry has uncovered human rights abuses by the British Army Training Unit in Kenya (BATUK), exposing deficiencies in victims' access to justice.

The inquiry, initiated by the National Assembly Committee on Defence and Foreign Relations, challenges lawmakers to strengthen regulations to ensure justice for victims.

KNHRC Commissioner Marion Mutugi informed MPs that the longstanding agreement between Kenya and BATUK has been marred by numerous accusations, currently under investigation, resulting in violations of fundamental human rights.

"There's a general lack of accountability and access to justice, with victims being denied redress and adequate repatriation," stated Mutugi.

Emphasizing inadequate local regulations and enforcement mechanisms, KNHRC highlighted the misuse of diplomatic immunity by BATUK offenders, stifling community efforts to seek justice.

Committee chair and Belgut MP Nelson Koech expressed regret over the arduous process victims endure to obtain justice.

"We will thoroughly investigate the violations listed here and ensure justice is achieved for Kenyans," Koech affirmed.

Reports of sexual violation and exploitation documented by human rights organizations remain uninvestigated, leaving many victims without access to justice.

The commission referenced concerns raised by the Truth, Justice, and Reconciliation Committee (TJRC) regarding the government's minimal efforts to hold perpetrators accountable.

"Despite acknowledging complaints, the British government neither conducted DNA tests nor committed to holding perpetrators accountable," Mutugi added.

The inquiry report highlighted a fire training exercise that inadvertently ignited Lolldaiga Conservancy. Despite the jurisdiction of local courts, BATUK claimed state immunity.

Efforts by the Intergovernmental Liaison Committee to address the matter have been thwarted by the British Army, frustrating locals in their pursuit of justice.

"Community members have expressed distrust and frustration with BATUK Liaison officers, further straining relations," stated the KNHRC Commissioner.

Local communities surrounding the British Army have lost confidence in the justice system, with human rights defenders accusing BATUK of colluding with security agencies to obstruct justice and harass victims.

"Despite pursuing cases with relevant authorities, the prosecution rate of UK soldiers in Kenya remains low due to witnesses' fear of state retaliation," noted Mutugi.

For decades, Britain has sent forces to train in Laikipia, amid controversies including accusations of rape and murder, and civilian injuries from munitions.

BATUK's presence in Kenya has also contributed to economic growth, as visiting soldiers support local businesses and engage in infrastructure projects subcontracted to local firms.

