Sudan: Administrator Samantha Power Speaks With Commanding General of the Sudanese Armed Forces Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

The below is attributable to Spokesperson Jessica Jennings:

Today, Administrator Samantha Power spoke with the Commanding General of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) Abdel Fattah al-Burhan about the dire humanitarian situation in Sudan, including challenges to the delivery of life-saving aid and the critical importance of protecting civilians.

The Administrator raised her deep concerns over the SAF's decision on February 22 to revoke cross border access for humanitarian assistance to enter Darfur's Sudan region from Chad. Administrator Power stressed the need to re-establish cross-border access from Chad, remove bureaucratic impediments, and ensure safe, sustained, and unhindered humanitarian access for aid workers to urgently deliver life-saving assistance.