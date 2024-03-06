Zimbabwe: Tshabangu, 7 Other CCC Members Sworn in As Senators

5 March 2024
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Anna Chibamu

Self imposed Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) interim Secretary General (SG Sengezo Tshabangu was sworn in as a Senator at the new Parliament Building in Mt Hampden on Tuesday.

He took oath with seven other opposition members replacing those he recalled after the August 2023 elections.

The other seven senators who took their oath of office are Collet Ndhlovu, Linda Sibanda, Grace Mumpande, Lilian Mlilo, Teresa Kabondo, Sam Chapfudza and Kucaca Ivumile Phulu.

They were sworn in by Senate President Marble Chinomona.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.