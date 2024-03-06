Africa: Roses Are Red, Violets Are Blue, Women Need Equality

As we prepare to celebrate the International Women's Day (IWD) on March 8, we need to keep in mind what the day is about and how we can make the most of it. And yes, it is not mother's day - which many people confuse it to be.

The IWD is a day dedicated to celebrating the achievements of women and seeking gender equality. This year's theme is "Inspire Inclusion", and it sounds timely, because perhaps it is high time we learned exactly what this day is all about.

ALSO READ: Women's Day: The role of women in 'a Covid world'

Some of the targets that women are yet to achieve globally include equal pay, where women and men have the right to receive equal remuneration for work of equal value, and equal and fair distribution of unpaid care work, where domestic responsibilities are shared to instill the value of gender equality and essential life skills in children.

While much effort has been put in ensuring women work including in areas that were traditionally preserved for men, and with significant results, complaints about disparities in salaries remain in some quarters.

Other key targets include the inclusion of women in decision-making positions at all levels, especially in the private sector, access to education, elimination of gender-based violence and sexual harassment in workplaces, and more.

ALSO READ: Why we mark African Women's Day

There really is much that we can do collectively as a community, family, employers, or even colleagues. The IWD is so much more than celebrating your sisters, mothers, or other women of importance in your life. Let the excitement not keep you from acknowledging that the gender gap is centuries away from being bridged, and it is our collective responsibility to bridge it.

As we send chocolates, roses, and other gifts, let us spread the message of gender equality to create a better society free of gender bias and violence. Let us not forget that women need equality.