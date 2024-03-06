South Africa: Concerns Raised As Another Livestock Carrier Set to Traverse Cape of Good Hope

5 March 2024
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Velani Ludidi

The livestock carrier MV Bahijah, carrying 16,000 animals, will travel to the Port of Haifa in Israel via the Cape of Good Hope. While it's not expected to dock in South Africa, the ship raised further concerns about cruelty to animals.

Following the Al Kuwait's docking in Cape Town, another livestock carrier is expected to traverse the Cape of Good Hope in the coming weeks. Carrying 16,000 cattle and sheep, the MV Bahijah left Australia this week and is destined for Israel.

The MV Bahijah is not planning to dock in Cape Town. It is taking a detour from Fremantle to the Middle East as it cannot traverse the Red Sea due to the Houthi attacks on vessels travelling near Yemen.

Australian animal rights group Animals Australia (AA) said the ship left Fremantle on 5 January 2024 on its way to Israel via Africa, rerouting because of the conflict in the Red Sea. Australian authorities forced it to turn around.

Australia's Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry had blocked the export from the company Bassem Dabbah because of concerns over the animals' health and welfare on the lengthy journey.

In a statement on 1 March, the department said, "All consignments of livestock exported from Australia are subject to inspection by departmental veterinarians to ensure they are fit for export and meet all importing country requirements."

'Two months in limbo'

AA described the tortuous journey the animals experienced, having to...

