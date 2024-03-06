South Africa: Cape Town's Iconic Cycle Tour Geared to Host 30,000 Riders in Perfect Weather

analysis

With clear skies, warm temperatures and a light breeze expected on Sunday, conditions are set to be perfect for both an intense 109km epic and a tranquil 42km cruise on two wheels through the Mother City in the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.

About 30,000 participants will pedal through the Cape Peninsula and Cape Town central business district on Sunday in the 46th edition of the annual Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The 109km route around the Cape Peninsula has attracted about 27,500 participants, while the shorter 42km tour, introduced in 2023, going through the Cape Town CBD to the Blue Route and back, expects around 2,500 riders.

The shorter distance was introduced to encourage novice and junior riders to hop on their bicycles and complete a Cape Town Cycle Tour.

Roads across both routes will be closed to motorists on Sunday, with 230 traffic officials, 40 metro police and 182 members of the SA Police Service set to help the event run smoothly.

The 109km route starts at the city hall before winding through the picturesque peninsula and finishing at Green Point.

The 2022 Cape Town Cycle Tour champion, Marc Pritzen, is a strong favourite to win this year, along with his Cape Epic teammate Tristan Nortje.

Last year's champ, Chris Jooste, cycling with RKC Collective, has a point to prove that his breakaway 2023 win was not a fluke and will be looking to replicate his achievement.

Four-time winner Nolan Hoffman is...