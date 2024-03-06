Zimbabwe: Zim Rugby Union to Appoint New Sables Coach

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union is set to appoint a new head coach to lead the senior men's 15s team.

The new development was confirmed by Zimbabwe Rugby Union chief executive officer Sifiso Made in an interview with New Zimbabwe.com.

The Sables top post has been vacant since January, following the expiration of former coach Brandon Dawson's contract in December.

"New head coach is in place, we are just waiting to unveil him anytime from now, it's just that we are finalizing one or two things," said Made.

The first half of the year is a busy season for ZRU as the union is set to hold elections for the executive in May.

Other than that, Zimbabwe is also set to host the 2024 Under 20 Barthes Rugby Africa Cup in April, with preparations already underway.

"We have started planning and we have an organizing committee in place which was appointed.

"The Committee will on Thursday have its third meeting to update on the progress of the preparations."