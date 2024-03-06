Ethiopia: Tourism Minister Attending International Tourism Exhibition

6 March 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, March 6 /2024 (ENA) Ethiopia's Tourism Minister Nasise Chali is attending the International Tourism Exhibition (ITB), being underway in Berlin, Germany.

This year's edition of the exhibition is underway from 5-7 March 2024 in Berlin, with a wide focus that encapsulates all the related sectors in tourism.

The exhibition would serve as a platform for tourism companies and countries from all over the world to promote their destinations and tourism services, it was learned.

Tourism Minister Ambassador Nasise promoted Ethiopia's tourism destination development projects and tourist attraction sites that the country has been paying attention to the sector in recent years.

She also held discussions with various international institutions that will enable to work together.

Many domestic tourism service providers including Ethiopian Airlines are participating in this exhibition, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.