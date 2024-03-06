Ethiopia: Tourism Minister Attending International Tourism Exhibition

Addis Ababa, March 6 /2024 (ENA) Ethiopia's Tourism Minister Nasise Chali is attending the International Tourism Exhibition (ITB), being underway in Berlin, Germany.

This year's edition of the exhibition is underway from 5-7 March 2024 in Berlin, with a wide focus that encapsulates all the related sectors in tourism.

The exhibition would serve as a platform for tourism companies and countries from all over the world to promote their destinations and tourism services, it was learned.

Tourism Minister Ambassador Nasise promoted Ethiopia's tourism destination development projects and tourist attraction sites that the country has been paying attention to the sector in recent years.

She also held discussions with various international institutions that will enable to work together.

Many domestic tourism service providers including Ethiopian Airlines are participating in this exhibition, according to the Ministry of Tourism.