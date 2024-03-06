Mauritius: Four Hundred and Fifty Trainee Primary Educators to Undergo an Intensive Two-Year Training Course

Four hundred and fifty Trainee Primary Educators will undergo an intensive two-year training course at the Mauritius Institute of Education and will eventually be placed in their respective schools. In this context, an induction ceremony was held, today, at the Paul Octave Wiéhé Auditorium in Réduit, with the aim to apprise them of their duties and the requisite skills that would be of utmost importance for teaching children at schools.

The training course will focus on both theoretical and practical aspects of the work of a Primary School Educator leading to the award of a Teacher's Diploma training. On successful completion of their training, Trainee Primary School Educators will be considered for appointment to the grade of Primary School Educator.

Present at the event, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, Mr Youdhisteer Munbodh, addressed the aspiring educators and dwelt on their role and responsibilities in their future teaching profession. "This marks a new milestone in your career pathway and you, as teachers, have a key role in fostering the emotional, mental, educational and social development of the child," he stated.

He observed that other than academic goals, a child should be well-nurtured with essential lifelong values and principles such as discipline, accountability, respect, compassion, integrity and responsibility.

Speaking on reforms geared towards the transformation of the education sector, Mr Munbodh pointed out that the educators would be required to come up with new modes of teaching in terms of sustainability, creativity and innovation.

He also indicated that the Ministry was having recourse to Supply Teachers to palliate the shortage of Primary School Educators. A such, around 122 Supply Teachers have been enlisted for this year.