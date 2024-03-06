Kenya: Senators Scold CS Jumwa for Skipping Question Time, Yet Finds Time for Meeting Raila

Nairobi — Gender, Culture, Arts, and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Aisha Jumwa drew the ire of Senators on Wednesday when she failed to attend the House for the question time session.

Jumwa was expected to address Senators' inquiries on various matters but apologized to the Speaker in the morning for her absence.

"Due to the conflicting schedule she will not be able to attend the session to respond to the questions relating to her ministry," Speaker Amason Kingi read out the apology letter sent by Jumwa.

Senators who expressed their frustrations over Jumwa's absence accused her of having misplaced priorities, emphasizing her tendency to prioritize attending funerals, granting media interviews, and engaging with the opposition over fulfilling her official duties.

Expressing his dismay at Jumwa's actions, Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale urged Speaker Amason Kingi to take decisive action against her for neglecting her duties.

He added that despite being invited in the past, Jumwa has consistently failed to appear.

"This Cabinet member is not fit to hold public office. She is ripe for censure and she cannot hold us ransom," he said.

The outspoken Senator also criticized Jumwa's recent meeting with opposition leader Raila Odinga, where she briefed him on the progress of the Two-Thirds Gender Principle.

"Why does she find time to consult with the leader of the opposition in waiting and choose to transact matters on gender with him?" the Senator posed.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna also criticized CS Jumwa's apparent mismanagement of her priorities, alleging that while she finds time for funerals and media interviews, she neglects her primary responsibility of being accountable.

"The sheer fact that Jumwa lacked the courtesy to communicate early on her intention to skip the session speaks volumes about her demeanor," Sifuna said.

Senator Kathuri Murungi from Meru accused Jumwa of not taking House matters seriously, consequently inconveniencing Senators and disrupting the House calendar.

"This House should not be very comfortable when the CS suspends or communicates late and then we take her actions lightly. This House must be respected," he said.

While advocating for CS Jumwa, Laikipia Senator John Nderitu urged his colleagues to refrain from being overly harsh by censuring her, suggesting instead to issue her with a warning.

"Let us not go that route and instead find other ways on how we can engage with the CS," he said.

Jumwa was scheduled to appear alongside her colleagues Kipchumba Murkomen (Road and Transport) and Njuguna Ndung'u (National Treasury).

However Murkomen and Ndung'u also failed to appear, but they had submitted their reasons in advance to the Speaker, which spared them the ire of the Senators.

Speaker Kingi declared that the question time was suspended due to the absence of the three Cabinet Secretaries.

Senators called for a review of the law and potential penalties regarding the conduct of Cabinet Secretaries who fail to appear before the House.

In March 2023, the House amended its standing orders to allow Cabinet Secretaries to appear on the floor and respond to members' queries.

The modification was made at the request of President William Ruto, who underscored the importance of bolstering executive accountability.