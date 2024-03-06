Ethiopia: Amhara Police Says High Power Transmission Line 'Struck By Extremist Groups', Causing Widespread Outage

Addis Abeba — The Police in the restive Amhara region said the 230 KV high power transmission line, that stretches from Bahir Dar - Debretabor - Nefas Mawcha - Gashena - Alamata, was struck by "extremist groups" causing power outage in most parts of the region.

A statement issued by the police said one phase of the transmission line was struck by a weapon on Tuesday, 05 March 2024 around noon, near Nefas Mawcha town in the South Gondar zone.

The Ethiopian Electric Power (EEP) announced yesterday that disruptions covering multiple cities and towns across Afar, Amhara, and Tigray regions after transmission lines were cut off.

Ethiopian Electric Power did not explain what caused the "broken" transmission lines, but said its technicians were working hard to restore all and asked communities affected by the disruption to "wait patiently."

According to the regional police, however, the targeting of the power transmission lines is part of a wider strategy deployed by the Fano armed group to aggrieve and incite the people to fight. It similarly accused the group of disrupting the distribution of soil fertilizer in the region.

This comes in the backdrop of resurgence of hostilities across the region including the recent intense fighting in the regional capital Bahir Dar, particularly in localities identified as "Abay Mado" and "Kebele 14," where exchanges of heavy weaponry were audible.