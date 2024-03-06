South Africa: Four Questioned About Missing Joslin Smith

Detectives in the Western Cape are currently questioning four individuals as part of an extensive investigation into the disappearance of six-year-old Joslin Smith from Diazville in Saldanha Bay.

The investigation saw a team of detectives visiting several places within the West Coast town and interviewing several other persons.

The search for Joslin brought individuals, NGOs, community activists, police officials, neighbourhood watches and representatives from different spheres of government together in the quest to find the missing girl. For days they searched identified vast areas in Saldanha Bay.

It is expected that as the investigation unfolds, light will be shed on her whereabouts or what happened to her.

"The four persons being interviewed by the team of investigators are two men and two women aged between 26 and 34. With the investigation gaining momentum arrests are on the cards," said the police in a statement.

Early this week, the South African Police Service (SAPS) assured the community where Joslin went missing that they remain committed to finding the little girl and reuniting her with her family.

Police Minister General Bheki Cele on Saturday met with the family, as well as the residents of the broader Saldanha community.

Joslin has been missing since 19 February 2024 and the search to locate her is ongoing.