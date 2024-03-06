South Africa: Petrol Price Increases

6 March 2024
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) has announced that all grades of fuel will increase by at least R1 from today.

The following are the increases have been announced:

  • Petrol (93 ULP & LRP): R1.21 increase.
  • Petrol (95 ULP & LRP): R1.21 increase.
  • Diesel (0.05% sulphur): R1.05 increase.
  • Diesel (0.005% sulphur): R1.18 increase.
  • Illuminating paraffin (wholesale): 64 cents increase.
  • Single Maximum National Retail Price for illuminating paraffin: 85 cents increase.
  • Maximum LP Gas retail price: 41 cents increase

The increases mean that a litre of 95, which used to cost R23.24 in Gauteng, now costs R24.45 a litre.

The DMRE said a number of factors influenced the increases, including:

  • The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 82.03 US Dollars (USD) to 82.50 USD during the period under review.
  • The average international product prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin increased in line with the higher crude oil prices.
  • The Rand depreciated slightly on average, against the US Dollar from 18.77 to 19.20 Rand per USD during the period under review. This led to higher contributions to the Basic Fuel Prices of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin.
  • The DMRE Minister, Gwede Mantashe with the concurrence Minister of Finance, Enoch Godongwana approved an increase from 0.1 c/l to 1.0 c/l in the IP Tracer Dye Levy that is applicable to Diesel with effect from the 6 March 2024. This increase is temporary until the 5th of March 2025.

"South Africa's fuel prices are adjusted monthly, informed by international and local factors. International factors include the fact that South Africa imports both crude oil and finished products at a price set at the international level, including importation costs," the department explained.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.