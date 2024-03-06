Angola and France Assess Parliamentary Cooperation

Luanda — The National Assembly Speaker, Carolina Cerqueira, held a meeting this Tuesday, in Paris, France, with her French counterpart, Yael Braun-Pivet, with whom she assessed bilateral cooperation in the parliamentary field.

During the meeting, issues linked to the legal status of women, the protection and promotion of their rights, equity, inclusion in political decision-making processes and the promotion of peace were addressed, as well as bilateral cooperation and the strengthening of ties of friendship and solidarity between two parliaments and peoples.

On the occasion, Carolina Cerqueira, who signed the Book of Honor of the Assembly of the French Republic, invited her French counterpart to travel to Angola on an official visit.

The National Assembly Speaker is in the French capital to participate, on the 6th and 7th of this month, in the Summit of the parliaments head from around the world.

The event reserves, for the first day, a conference on inspiring female personalities, inauguration of an exhibition dedicated to women's political rights, in the Gallery of Festivities of the France's National Assembly.

The day's agenda also includes a guided tour of the French Parliament, which will culminate in a reception in the lounges of the Hotel de Lassay.

The second day's agenda has two round tables on education for equality, the fight against violence against women and health, as well as equality and parity in politics and the affirmation of female role models.

The forum, which celebrates 11 years of existence, is a space for sharing experiences among female leaders from all over the world and analyzing advances and challenges in strengthening equity, participation and opportunities for women globally.

Women Political Leaders (WPL) is a global network of political women at an international level, including the European Parliament, which currently has around 9,000 members.

Based in Reykjavik, Iceland, WPL contributes to increasing the number and influence of women in political leadership roles.

The Angolan parliamentary delegation includes representatives Rosa Branca Albino, from the MPLA Parliamentary Group, Albertina Navita Ngolo Felisberto, from the UNITA Parliamentary Group, and Florbela Malaquias, President of the Humanist Party of Angola.