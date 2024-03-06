Uganda: Creative Economy Week Seeks to Unveil Uganda's Creatives Potential

During the media launch of Creative Economy Week Uganda, scheduled for March 12-16, 2024, journalists questioned Rasheeda Nalumoso, the British Council's Director of Arts Programme, about the creative industry's contribution to Uganda's GDP.

Nalumoso admitted that she couldn't readily provide an answer due to the lack of documentation or data collection on Uganda's creative industry.

She emphasized that this lack of attention is a significant problem for the sector, as it has been ignored and undervalued by the government. Many talented individuals have been either overlooked or have left for countries that better understand and support creatives, benefiting those economies instead.

Rachel Bashabe, a Ugandan-born British fashion designer, echoed these sentiments, stating that the government must step up to protect and promote the country's rich cultural heritage.

As the founder of Veryl Designs in London, Bashabe was the first Ugandan designer to showcase at London Fashion Week. She curated designs for the Iwaju London and Lagos screenings, the first-ever African animation series featured on Disney.

Bashabe highlighted the disparity between Uganda and Rwanda's support for creatives. While the Ugandan government was focused on taxing her over £2,000 for designs created in Uganda using local materials and labour, the Rwandan government flew her into the country, covering all expenses, to showcase her designs at Kigali Fashion Week. Rwanda even offered her incentives to relocate her production workshop from Kampala to Kigali.

Despite her desire to support Uganda, Bashabe admitted that she might consider following the financial incentives rather than being sentimental about a country that doesn't prioritize its creatives.

The Creative Economy Week will commence with a live demonstration of barkcloth making by Jose Hendo, led by Master Craftsmen and IGC Fashion. It will also feature a panel talk and conference on creative and cultural policy development in Uganda on March 12 at the British Council Foyer.

Other events include an Artist Walk and Exhibition at Motiv and the Annual Njabala Exhibition (ANE) 2024 at Makerere University Art Gallery on March 13. On March 15, there will be a Fashion Show at Ndere Cultural Centre, followed by the Sip and Shop pop-up market featuring rising fashion designers at Yujo on March 16.