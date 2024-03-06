East Africa: Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Mike Hammer Travels to Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, and Italy

document

Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa (SEHOA) Mike Hammer will travel to Addis Ababa, London, and Rome from March 7-20. March 7-13 he will attend an African Union-hosted strategic review of the implementation of the Pretoria Cessation of Hostilities Agreement between the Government of Ethiopia and the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF). While the guns have been silenced, it is necessary to undertake additional steps essential to achieving a lasting peace, including expedited progress on disarmament, demobilization, and reintegration; sustained action on a credible transitional justice process; and accelerated activities to enable the return of internally displaced. Special Envoy Hammer will also meet with Ethiopian government officials to discuss efforts to advance dialogue to end the violence in the Amhara and Oromia regions, as well as review broader regional issues. Finally, SEHOA looks forward to engagements with representatives of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), as well as international partners.

In London, March 14-19, SEHOA Hammer will hold consultations at the Foreign, Commonwealth, & Development Office. He will also participate in a Wilton Park conference on the "East Africa Strategic Horizon: Partnerships and Priorities."

In Rome, March 19-20, SEHOA Hammer will attend a meeting of the G7 Africa Directors to discuss shared efforts to promote peace, security, and democratic governance; respond to humanitarian needs; and support economic opportunity.

