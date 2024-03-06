Tunisia: Court of Cassation Overturns Appeal Verdict Against Journalist Khelifa Guesmi

6 March 2024
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis — The Court of Cassation, on Wednesday, overturned the appeal verdict against journalist Khelifa Guesmi under which he was handed a 5-year prison sentence for publishing security information.

The court decided to send the case back to the Court of Appeal for consideration by different panel, Defence lawyer Ayoub Ghedamsi told TAP.

In November 2022, the Court of First Instance handed journalist at "Mosaique FM" Radio Khelifa Guesmi a one year prison sentence under the counter-terrorism and anti-money laundering law.

He was sentenced for publishing security information regarding the dismantling of a terrorist cell in Kairouan governorate.

Guesmi had initially refused to disclose the source of the information provided to him. The Tunis Court of Appeal then ruled to extend the sentence to five years in prison.

The police officer who provided the information to Khelifa Guesmi was handed a 10-year sentence, after initially being sentenced to three years in the First Instance stage.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 400 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.