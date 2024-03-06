Tunisia: Parliament Decides Not to Lift Immunity On Seven Deputies

Tunis — The Assembly of People's Representatives, Wednesday, decided, by an overwhelming majority of deputies, not to lift immunity on 7 MPs.

Speaking to TAP on Wednesday, rapporteur of the committee, Youssef Tarchoun, indicated that he had received requests on lifting immunity on 7 deputies since June 2023.

He added that the committee presented its reports on these MPs during a plenary session. The Assembly examined them, on Tuesday, and decided, by an absolute majority, not to lift immunity on any of them, considering that «the nature of charges brought against them do not require such decision to be made.»

This session is the second of its kind held behind closed doors by the current parliament since it has taken office in March 2023.