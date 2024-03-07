Kenya: President Ruto Receives Credentials From 5 Newly Posted Diplomats

Nairobi — President William Ruto on Wednesday received credentials from five newly posted envoys to Kenya from Mexico, Serbia, Thailand, San Marino, and Eswatini at State House in Nairobi as they commence their diplomatic missions in the country.

The envoys are Enrique Javier Ochoa Martinez (Mexico), Danijela Cubrilo Martic (Serbia), Morakot Janemathukorn (Thailand), Giovanni Conti (San Marino), and Mahlaba Mamba (Eswatini).

Following the presentation of credentials, President Ruto emphasized Kenya's dedication to strengthening diplomatic ties with these nations, particularly in areas such as food security and employment opportunities.

He underscored the importance of collaboration with international partners in advancing Kenya's development agenda across various sectors.

President Ruto highlighted the role of diplomatic cooperation in promoting climate-resilient development, peace, security, and the resolution of cross-boundary conflicts.

"Our resilient and close friendship and cooperation with foreign partners -- through diplomats -- will effectively promote climate-resilient development, peace and security and eradicate cross-boundary conflicts, thereby facilitating more international trade and investment," he said.

He emphasized that fostering robust relationships with foreign partners through diplomats will facilitate increased international trade and investment.

Furthermore, President Ruto reiterated Kenya's commitment to actively engaging with other countries to expand and reinforce its global diplomatic networks for mutual prosperity.



