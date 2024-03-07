Kenya Acquires Cutting-Edge Cancer Treatment Calibration System

6 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenya's fight against cancer received a major boost from the acquisition of a state-of-the-art cancer treatment calibration system.

The cutting-edge Cobalt 60 radiotherapy calibration system, renowned for its precise calibration in delivering cancer treatments, was on Wednesday unveiled by Trade Cabinet Secretary Rebecca Miano at the Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) headquarters.

Miano emphasized that the new addition to the realm of cancer healthcare will bring about a revolutionary change in treatment procedures across the country.

"This is poised to revolutionize cancer treatment by ensuring precise radiation doses, thereby maximizing treatment effectiveness while minimizing associated side effects," Miano said.

Miano emphasized that the system will greatly enhance patient safety and improve therapeutic effectiveness.

Esther Ngari, the Managing Director of KEBS, revealed the years of collaborative efforts with the IAEA since 2008, leading to the acquisition of the Cobalt 60 system.

She noted that the collaboration has played a vital role in promoting innovation and enhancing capacity building in cancer treatment.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer is the second leading cause of death, surpassing cardiovascular diseases.

In Kenya, the Ministry of Health categorizes cancer as the third leading cause of death after infectious and cardiovascular diseases.

