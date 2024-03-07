Kenya: Mo Salah Named New Visa Ambassador for Kenya, Other Countries

Nairobi — Mohamed Salah, an Egyptian football player, has been appointed as the new Visa Ambassador for the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kuwait, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Tarek Abdalla, Visa's Chief Marketing Officer for Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (CEMEA), stated that the footballer popularly known as 'Mo Salah' was granted the deal following his global recognition as a sport icon inspiring millions of his fans worldwide.

"Visa, a world leader in digital payments, today unveiled a new partnership with the renowned Egyptian football legend Mohamed Salah to be a Visa Ambassador for the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Kuwait, Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa," said Abdalla.

He affirmed that the new collaboration reflects the company's commitment to empowering individuals to achieve their aspirations.

"As an icon in the Middle East and Africa, and a legend of the modern game, Mo Salah has become a beacon of hope and joy in households all around the world, uplifting people through the belief that everyone everywhere can help shape the future," he said.

"Visa will celebrate the values of dedication, perseverance, and excellence that define both the football superstar and the brand itself," He added.

On his part, Mo Salah, who hails from the northern part of Egypt, stated, "I'm excited about the collaboration with Visa and its mission to expand what is possible for more and more people, empowering them to take a series of small steps forward to get to where they want to be."