Zimbabwe: Govt Intensifies Efforts to Address Food Security Crisis Amidst Drought

Government says it has intensified efforts to address food security crisis amidst an El Nino-induced drought that has ravaged the nation.

Addressing journalists during a post cabinet press briefing in Harare, Tuesday, Information Minister Jenfan Muswere said Government is seized with the food security situation and has intensified efforts to address the situation.

"The nation is informed that the First Round Crop, Livestock and Fisheries Assessment aims to ascertain the area planted to crops and their state as well as determine the status of livestock and fisheries, in order to estimate seasonal production for purposes of guiding, planning, and policy interventions," stated government representatives.

"The country is facing an El Nino-induced drought characterized by the delayed start of rains and prolonged dry spells, which resulted in most crops planted being a write-off despite climate-proofing measures as per agro-ecological regions.

"The nation is informed that Government is seized with the food security situation in the country and is intensifying efforts to ensure that no one and no place is left behind in terms of food sufficiency. The nation is informed that the country's 10 600 dams can irrigate 2 million hectares, yet only 217 000 hectares has functional irrigation and some 72 000 hectares were planted under irrigated maize in the 2023/2024 season," said Muswere

To address this shortfall, the government has embarked on an ambitious plan to improve irrigation infrastructure, with a focus on accelerating both rehabilitation and development initiatives.

"The Government has been improving irrigation by 10 000 to 15 000 annually from 2020 to 2023, up from 2000 to 3000 hectares prior to this review. With over 57 000 boreholes having been drilled by the Rural Infrastructure Development Agency and the Zimbabwe National Water Authority, the ongoing assessment to ascertain the state of the boreholes across the country will be expedited.

"Furthermore, Cabinet highlights that ensuring sustainable food security requires accelerated Irrigation Rehabilitation and Development and the establishment of Village Business Units to mitigate the effects of climate change. To this end, the existing and innovative irrigation development programmes are being should be promoted in order to increase the area under irrigation," said Muswere