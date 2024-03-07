South Africa: Court to Rule on Murder of LGBTQI+ Activist Sam Mbatha - South African News Briefs - March 7, 2024

Court to Rule on Murder of LGBTQI+ Activist Sam Mbatha

Judgment in the trial of the brutal murder of LGBTQI+ activist Sam Mbatha is anticipated to be delivered in the North West High Court, reports IOL. Three individuals, including a teenager, stand accused in the case: Arthur Khoza (19), Mahlatsi Nkuna (21), and Thato Mosetla (22). The charges, which include murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, malicious property damage, and defeating the ends of justice, stem from the discovery of Mbatha's burnt body inside a vehicle in the Ikageng Section on January 10, 2021. The National Prosecuting Authority revealed that DNA testing positively identified Mbatha and the accused were arrested on June 21, 2021, following a thorough police investigation that uncovered bloodstains and a suspected murder weapon at the crime scene. The State has presented its case, and judgment is awaited following this tragic incident that sparked calls for justice.

Safair Faces Probe Over Ownership Allegations

Safair, holding a dominant 60% share of the domestic air travel market in South Africa and expanding regionally, faces an investigation into potential violations of licensing conditions demanding majority local ownership, reports News24. As the parent company of FlySafair, it is alleged that Safair fell short of the 75% local shareholding mandated by the Air Services Licensing Act for domestic airlines. Competitors have lodged complaints with the International Air Services Council and the Air Services Licence Council, leading to a scheduled hearing on April 11. Despite Safair's significant market influence and strategic pricing tactics affecting industry sustainability, CMO Kirby Gordon expresses confidence in compliance. The controversy dates back to 2013, involving Safair's Irish owner, ASL Aviation Holdings, and subsequent ownership structure changes, prompting concerns about potential breaches of license conditions. The aviation industry debates the necessity of such ownership requirements, with critics considering them outdated and potentially hindering foreign investment.

Steve Biko Nurses Suspended After Video Shows Alleged Negligence

Five nurses at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Gauteng, South Africa, have been suspended due to allegations of gross negligence following an incident captured on video on February 25, reports TimesLIVE. In the footage, a 28-year-old man is seen on the floor, held by two individuals, while onlookers urgently seek assistance from staff. Despite pleas that the person is "dying in front of us," the nurses eventually move the patient, who later succumbed to death in the hospital. The Gauteng health department expresses regret over the incident and is engaging with the affected family for redress, offering counseling services. The suspension comes as the hospital works on initiatives to enhance patient care, including the 'I Serve with A Smile' campaign aimed at improving staff attitudes and service quality.

