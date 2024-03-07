South Africa: Bafana Coach Broos Awards Afcon Bronze Medal to Former Mentor Sono

6 March 2024
South African Football Association (Johannesburg)

Sono had paid a courtesy visit to South African Football Association (SAFA) President Dr Danny Jordaan when Broos surprised him in recognition of his contribution to Bafana Bafana in the past. The South African senior men's national team won the bronze medals after beating DR Congo 6-5 on penalties in the AFCON third-place play-off last month.

"This is a huge surprise for me," Sono said.

"This is a massive gesture from Coach Hugo Broos and SAFA. What a surprise. This means so much to me and I will treasure this medal." Sono stepped in as Bafana Bafana coach during spells in 1998, 2002 and in 2003.

The SAFA President also displayed his own bronze medal that was awarded to him in Côte d'Ivoire after Bafana Bafana had beaten DR Congo last month.

Bafana Bafana are participating in the FIFA Series international friendlies pilot project in Algeria, which runs from 18 to 26 March 2024, and Broos will announce his squad for the event in the coming days.

