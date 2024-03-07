Kenya: MPs 45-Day Deadline to Consider Bills Enforcing Nadco Report

7 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — MPs are facing a time crunch as they grapple with a 45-day deadline to deliberate on nine bills aimed at solidifying the recommendations of the National Dialogue Committee (NADCO) into law.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula and his Senate counterpart Amason Kingi have entrusted the Departmental Committee on Justice and Legal Affairs and the Senate Standing Committee on Justice, Legal Affairs, and Human Rights (JLAC) with the NADCO report.

In a directive by Speaker Wetangula, the National Assembly will review a series of legislative proposals, including the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Leader of Opposition Bill, 2024, and National Government Coordination (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Meanwhile, the Senate JLAC will tackle the Elections Offences (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024, Statutory Instruments (Amendment) Bill, 2024, and Political Parties (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

Both speakers have instructed the two committees to hold joint sittings in accordance with the standing orders of both houses.

"The two committees are required to expeditiously consider the proposals to amend the Constitution and recommend to the Houses the manner of actualizing the recommendations of the NADCO," Wetangula directed.

Key proposals in the report include the overhaul and restructuring of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC). The NADCO report suggests expanding the selection panel from seven to nine members.

Additionally, the report calls for an evaluation of the 2022 electoral process, a matter advocated strongly by the Opposition.

MPs will also debate the establishment of the office of Leader of the Opposition, with NADCO proposing that the office be held by the second runner-up in elections.

Other recommendations focus on the establishment and consolidation of state offices, adherence to multi-party democracy laws, electoral justice, and the inclusion of funds supervised by Members of Parliament in the constitution.

The NADCO deal, endorsed by Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio Coalition) and National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah (Kenya Kwanza Coalition), further suggests that the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum, in collaboration with the National Treasury, reduce the road maintenance levy and anti-adulteration levy by Sh 5 and Sh 3 per litre, respectively.

