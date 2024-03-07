Kenya: Ukraine and Kenya Embrace Art to Confront Legacies of War and Colonialism

opinion

Culture and art hold a significant place in both Ukrainian and Kenyan societies, serving as powerful tools for expressing identity and rejecting the legacies of war and colonialism.

Since February 2022, Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine has wreaked havoc on the country, with deliberate attacks on cultural sites aimed at erasing Ukrainian identity. The bombing of the Mariupol theater, serving as a shelter for civilians, stands as a stark example of this destruction.

UNESCO's recent verification has confirmed extensive damage to religious sites, historic buildings, museums, monuments, and libraries, underscoring the ruthless assault on Ukraine's heritage.

In Kenya, the painful experience of colonialism resonates deeply, with efforts to reclaim cultural heritage from imperial domination. Kenyan museums and galleries are actively striving to present a narrative free from the violence of colonialism.

Ukraine can draw inspiration from Kenya's journey in reclaiming its heritage. Amid the war, artistic expression in Ukraine has thrived, reflecting the nation's resilience and determination to defend its identity.

Collaboration between Ukraine and Kenya in the arts can shed light on the impact of conflict and colonialism, fostering shared learning and understanding. A visit to Kenya by a Ukrainian delegation aims to forge partnerships and exchange cultural insights.

As Ukraine seeks to heal and reclaim its national identity post-conflict, Kenya's experiences offer valuable lessons. Through events like jazz festivals and cultural exhibitions, both countries can strengthen community resilience and promote dialogue on shared themes.

The Grains of Culture mural project exemplifies the collaborative spirit between Ukrainian and Kenyan artists, illustrating themes of resistance and peace.

In the face of war, Ukraine utilizes advanced technology to record and restore artifacts, offering to share this expertise with Kenyan museums. Kenya's efforts to repatriate colonial-era artifacts resonate deeply with Ukraine's struggle to reclaim its stolen heritage.

The meeting between President William Ruto and President Volodymyr Zelensky at the United Nations General Assembly in 2023 marked a commitment to strengthen ties and foster friendship between the two nations.

A long-term cultural partnership between Kenya and Ukraine holds immense potential, with opportunities for artistic exchanges, scholarships for Kenyan students, and the deepening of shared values and goals.

As Ukraine emerges from the shadow of war, cultural collaboration with Kenya offers a path to mutual understanding and appreciation, strengthening bonds between citizens of both nations.

Anastasiia Kapranova is the Programme Manager for Kenya, Nigeria, and South Africa at The Ukrainian Institute, which is responsible for promoting increased knowledge and understanding of Ukraine internationally and developing cultural relations between Ukraine and other countries. With experience in governmental institutions and international organisations across Ukraine, she has worked in the fields of strategic communications and public policy advocacy for anti-corruption reforms and digital transformation.

