Namibia: City to Use Borehole Water to Meet Demand

The City of Windhoek has announced that it is experiencing serious water scarcity, prompting the activation of an emergency borehole programme to boost its drinking water supply as of June 2023.

This has resulted in observable differences from the usual water in terms of colour, taste, and fragrance.

In a notice issued on Tuesday, the City stated that despite this, it remains committed to maintaining the quality of drinking water and it is safe for human consumption.

The locations that may receive borehole water include Olympia, Suiderhof, Kleine Kuppe, Cimbebasia, Prosperita, Auasblick, Pionierspark, Academia, Rocky Crest, Hochland Park and Luiperdsvallei.

However, the suburbs of Eros, Klein Windhoek, Avis, Windhoek CBD, Ludwigsdorf, Dorado Park, and Windhoek North would receive a combination of borehole, Namwater and reclaimed water, resulting in fewer visible changes in the water, according to the notice.

"The rest of Windhoek is receiving a blend of Namwater and reclaimed water, as before, and no observable changes in drinking water is expected. We would like to appeal to the residents to use water wisely and sparingly and to report any water leaks or wastage," it added.

The City of Windhoek added that this water supply strategy will remain in place until the city receives noticeable inflows into the Namwater surface sources. - Nampa