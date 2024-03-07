Kenya: Waiguru Urges Second Term Governors to Back Women Successors

7 March 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Council of Governors Chairperson Anne Waiguru has appealed to second-term male governors to endorse female leaders as their possible successors in future gubernatorial races.

Speaking during the launch of the G7 Strategy Plan, the Kirinyaga Governor encouraged women leaders to be champions in their respective counties and highlighted that the initiative aims to empower women across political, social, and economic sectors.

Kenya currently has seven women out of 47 governors.

They include Ann Waiguru, Cecily Mbarire, Gladys Wanga, Wavinya Ndeti, Kawira Mwangaza and Susan Kihika respectively.

The G7 strategy seeks to empower and support women leaders in demonstrating efficient, transformational and strategic governance within the devolved structures.

