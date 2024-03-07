Uganda Commits to Oil and Gas Sector Development

The Uganda National Oil Company (UNOC) has reiterated commitment to developing national content within the oil and gas sector.

In their commitment, UNOC unveiled ambitious plans for infrastructure projects aimed at maximising the country's petroleum resources.

During a high-level engagement between the UNOC and the State House Investors Protection Unit in Kampala, major plans were highlighted, including the construction of a 60,000 barrels per day refinery in the Kabalega Industrial Park and a 211-kilometre multi-products pipeline linking the refinery to a 320 million-litre storage terminal in Mpigi District.

"Uganda's confirmed oil and gas resources stand at 6.5 billion barrels of crude oil, with 1.4 billion barrels deemed recoverable," stated Proscovia Nabbanja, CEO of UNOC.

She said the ongoing drilling activities in Tilenga and Kingfisher, alongside other infrastructure developments, are pivotal steps towards production, slated for 2025.

Col Edith Nakalema, head of the State House Investors Protection Unit, underscored the importance of collective effort in driving Uganda's development across all sectors.

"It is everyone's responsibility to contribute to the development of Uganda, no matter the sector," she affirmed.

Nakalema also highlighted the transformative potential of the oil sector, predicting a substantial influx of job opportunities and investment.

"The nation's oil sector is poised to become a powerhouse of job creation, with estimates suggesting a staggering USD 1 billion influx into the job market upon full investment in oil exploration and production," she remarked.

The reaffirmation of Uganda's commitment to oil and gas sector development signals a significant milestone in the country's quest for economic growth and energy security.