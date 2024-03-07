Uganda: Exports Board Urges Caution On Alcohol Control Bill

The Uganda Export Promotions Board has urged Parliament to critically asses the impact passing the Alcohol Drinks Control Bill 2023 would have on the economy if passed in its current form.

Elly Twineyo, executive director of the Board, said the bill, if enacted without exemptions for Export Free Zones, could potentially disrupt the economy.

Speaking before the joint committee on Health and Trade, Twineyo stressed the importance of safeguarding the continuity of alcohol production and exportation.

"If the alcohol control bill is to be passed, the Export Free Zones must be exempted to ensure the continuity in production and exportation of alcohol," he stated.

The committee, tasked with processing the bill, recently convened to hear submissions from key stakeholders, including the Uganda Export Promotions Board and officials from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards (UNBS).

Highlighting the potential ramifications, the Export Promotions Board underlined that the bill's passage could not only restrict alcohol production and exportation but also adversely impact local sales.

They urged the committee to consider exemptions for free zone areas to mitigate these effects effectively.

In contrast, officials from the Uganda National Bureau of Standards advocated for the bill's expedited processing, citing its importance in ensuring consumer protection.

The differing perspectives presented to the committee reflect the complexity of the issue at hand.

While consumer protection remains a priority for some, others emphasise the critical role of the alcohol industry in driving economic growth and sustaining export revenues.