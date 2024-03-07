South Africa: Mantashe Allays Fears of Looming SA Gas Crisis Amid Protests Against Continued Use of the Fuel

analysis

Outside the Africa Energy Indaba where Gwede Mantashe was speaking, Extinction Rebellion and the Green Connection protested against 'green gas' and the intent to turn to gas as a transition fuel to replace Eskom's ageing coal-powered fleet.

In his keynote speech at the Africa Energy Indaba on Tuesday at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, Energy and Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe allayed fears that South Africa would run out of natural gas in June 2026, when Sasol will stop supplying the resource from Mozambique.

Manatshe said alternative plans were already being implemented to mitigate the impact and avoid a shortage.

With the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition, the Department of Energy and Mineral Resources had established a task team that included private sector players to develop a joint strategy that "will ensure a seamless transition and business continuity, thus ameliorating potential job losses".

Mantashe said a Gas Master Plan would be presented to Cabinet this month.

"To further mitigate the negative impacts of this eventuality, last year we entered into negotiations with the Mozambican government and crafted a memorandum of understanding (MOU) covering two aspects: partnering and trading on electrons from their Mphanda Nkuwa project and partnering and trading on gas molecules from their newly discovered gas fields and Matola LNG hub," he said.

The minister said that the MOU was ready to be signed and would be put into action this month.

As part...