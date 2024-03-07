Tanzania: Japan Dishes Out 688 Million - Grant to Finance Social Service Projects

IN a significant move to strengthening bilateral collaboration, the government of Japan has provided 688m/- grant to the government for the implementation of Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGHSP) in three regions of Tanzania Mainland.

The fund has been directed to enhancing education and improve health facilities at the grassroots level, including the construction of schools, dispensaries, and the provision of related equipment across the country.

Speaking at a signing ceremony in Dar es Salaam, yesterday, the Ambassador of Japan to Tanzania, Yasushi Misawa, announced the beneficiaries as Mwanza, Iringa and Kagera regions.

He elaborated on the specific projects, stating, "We have signed the agreement to construct a girls' dormitory block at Kagera Secondary School, Malagosi Dispensary in Iringa and the construction of a reproductive and child health building at Sumve District Hospital in Mwanza."

Ambassador Misawa said that the projects mark a pivotal step towards reinforcing collaboration between Japan and Tanzania.

He highlighted the positive impact of the collaborative efforts, showcasing the commitment of both nations to social development projects.

Iringa District Commissioner, Veronica Kessy expressed gratitude for the assistance aimed at addressing health challenges in the district.

She stated, "We are thankful for the support that will solve health challenges in the Iringa District."

She assured the proper management of the projects to ensure the local community reaps the benefits.

On his part, Chief Medical Officer at Sumve District Hospital in the Mwanza Region, Dr Zuberi Mzige pledged to ensure the construction of a high-quality reproductive and child health building.

"Our promise to you is to build a good place where hope is found," he explained.

The Executive Director of Missenyi Aid and Poverty Eradication Crusade (MAPEC) George Buberwa, expressed gratitude to the government of Japanese.

He said: "The construction of a dormitory will reduce risks and burdens for the students, and ultimately improve their academic performance."

Initiated by the Government of Japan in 1989, the Grassroots and Human Security Project (GGHSP) follows the principle of 'Human Security,' pioneered by former UN High Commissioner for Refugees, Mrs. Sadako Ogata.

This scheme aims to enhance education and health at the grassroots level by constructing schools, dispensaries and supplying related equipment across Tanzania.