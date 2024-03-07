Egypt: Infographic... an Unprecedented Breakthrough in Enhancing Egyptian Women Statue in All Sectors

The Cabinet Media Center published a report that included infographics highlighting the unprecedented boom in enhancing the status of Egyptian women in all sectors, and Egypt's broad steps towards implementing the National Strategy for Women's Empowerment 2030, after 10 years of supporting women's rights and empowering them politically, socially and economically.

The report reviewed the positive international vision of women's empowerment in Egypt, as UN Women in 2023 highlighted the improvement in women's representation on boards of directors and senior leadership positions in companies listed on the Egyptian Stock Exchange, the banking sector, the public business sector, and non-banking financial institutions, as it increases annually by 3%, while these companies are expected to achieve the 2030 strategy goal of having women reach 30% on boards of directors by 2026.

For its part, the World Bank indicated in 2023 that Egypt has, over recent decades, made significant investments in narrowing gender gaps in the fields of health and education, as well as launching the National Strategy for Empowering Egyptian Women 2030 in 2017, which represents an incentive to create more sustainable job opportunities.

In turn, Jeremy Hopkins, UNICEF Representative in Egypt in 2023, expressed his happiness at seeing the Egyptian government paying great attention to investing for girls in Egypt, stressing that the partnership led by the National Council for Women, the National Council for Childhood and Motherhood, UNICEF and the United Nations Population Fund will have an effective role. In accelerating the pace of work on the plan to achieve the desired transformation.