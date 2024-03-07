Malawi: Govt Set to Hire Registrar of Political Parties

7 March 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Mtolankhani Wathu

Officials from the ministry of Justice say the selection process for the appointment of Registrar of Political Parties is almost over.

Ministry of Justice spokesperson Frank Namangale said the ministry has submitted to the Office of President and Cabinet (OPC) three names of people for consideration of one perso.

He said 12 candidates were interviewed for the job.

Namangale said the interviews were conducted in January this year.

Political analyst Wonderful Mkhutche said with the 2025 polls there is need to recruit a competent officer.

This will be the first time for Malawi to hire the Registrar of political parties since the operationalization of the Political Parties Act in December 2018.

Among others the Act prohibits use of handouts by politicians in their campaign.

