Zimbabwe: Gamecocks to Unveil Kits, Players Ahead of Caps Test

Chicken Inn secretary-general Tavengwa Hara has revealed that the club will this week unveil their new players, playing kit, and partners.

Yesterday, the club held a photo shoot at their home ground Luveve Stadium.

"Today (yesterday), we had a photo shoot for the boys. This was done before the unveiling of our playing kit, new players, and partners. Our partners will be unveiled officially soon after our meeting as executives. That's when the names of our partners will be announced and that will be done at our official kit and players unveiling ceremony which we will do this week," said Hara.

"I can't mention the names and the number of our partners. Every year when we unveil a new kit, we always have new partners. However, our technical kit partner remains the Spanish sportswear company Kelme. More will be known maybe a day after tomorrow (Thursday)."

At a time most local football teams are feeling the financial strain Gamecocks have continued to enjoy the backing of their sponsor Simbisa Brands and partners who have steadied their ship.

Over the years, Chicken Inn has relatively been fortunate that their backer, Simbisa Brands, and partners Bonvie Medical Aid Scheme, Black Shark, and Zibuko Capital have all kept the club stable.

Bonvie Medical Aid Scheme, Black Shark, and Zibuko Capital entered into a partnership with the Gamecocks in 2018.

In their Week One fixture scheduled for Saturday in Harare, the former league champions are set to take on CAPS United in a potentially exciting fixture.

Interestingly, Chicken Inn managed to lure ex-CAPS United first assistant coach Fungai Kwashi and captain Joseph Thulani to their camp that also has Donovan Bernard, Pride Zendera, defenders Dominic Jaricha, Neilson Ketala, Vincent Moyo, Itai Mabunu, Arthur Chinda and club captain Xolani Ndlovu.

Former Warriors captain Danny Phiri, Innocent Mucheneka, Brighton Makopa, and Brendon Rendo among others also managed to clinch deals with the Gamecocks.

Kwashi now deputises veteran gaffer Joey Antipas at Gamecocks. The former is a holder of a Zifa Level One and Two Coaching Diplomas, FIFA Elite Fitness Course, and CAF A, B, and C licences.

"One way or the other we were going to meet them in this league race. It was either going to be the first game, mid-week fixture, or end-of-season game. So, for us, as Chicken Inn, it's game on. May the best team win," said Kwashi who was raised at CAPS. He joined a Gamecocks technical department that also has Guide Goddard as second assistant coach.