Zimbabwe: Nedbank Challenge Cup Preps On Course

Zimbabwe Rugby Union (ZRU) vice president Martin Shone says preparations for the third edition of the Nedbank Challenge are well on course as they aim to play host to an exciting and competitive event.

The tournament is slated for March 16-23 at Harare Sports Club.

Shone says they have made it a point that all provinces will be represented at the tournament.

"Preparations are going on well. All provinces will be represented. We are excited about the continuation of the sponsorship from Nedbank Zimbabwe. Obviously, it gives our local players a chance to showcase their talent. It shows we are doing something right if the sponsors continue to do business with us. For the rugby fraternity, they get to watch quality rugby on display which is great," said Shone.

About US$9 000 has been set aside as team and individual prize money.

The winners of the tournament will walk away with US$4 000, while the second and third-placed teams will get US$2 500 and US$1 250, respectively.

There will also be a host of individual prizes for Coach of the Tournament (US$350), Most Valuable Player (US$250), Most Promising Player (US$150) and Best Referee (US$250).

Previously, there was nothing in terms of individual incentives.

Teams expected to take part will include Old Georgians, Old Hararians, Harare Sports Club, Pitbulls/Harare Select and the Nedbank Under-20 Junior Sables team, Matabeleland Select (Old Miltonians, Warriors, Highlanders, Gweru Sports Club, Mimosa and Zvishavane and a Manicaland Select side (comprising Mutare Sports Club, Spartans, Africa University, Rusape and Mutare Polytechnic).

Shaun De Souza, who is the national Under-20 coach, will have his Junior Sables competing as part of preparations for their Barthes Trophy title defence next month.

The Junior Sables are the Barthes Trophy defending champions and will be looking to make it three wins in a row after claiming the 2022 and 2023 editions.

The winner of this year's Barthes Trophy will then join Uruguay, the Netherlands, and the United States of America or Canada in Pool B of the World Rugby Under-20 Trophy set for July 2-17 in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The competition is named after the late World Rugby's Services Manager for Africa, JeanLuc Barthes. Organised by Rugby Africa, the Barthes Under-20 Trophy is the official African Rugby Championship for national teams in the age bracket.

The Barthes Trophy has unearthed future stars of the African game over the years and continues to serve as a talent identification platform and elite player pathway.

The tournament, which serves as Africa's Under-20 championship features eight teams and is played on a knockout basis. The Junior Sables have won the previous two editions of the competition.

In 2022 Zimbabwe were champions after they beat Namibia 19-14 to end an 11-year drought for the trophy.

Last year they won the competition after winning 28-7 against Kenya.

Nedbank Challenge Cup Fixtures

Old Georgians v PitBulls, Old Hurarrians v Manicaland, JR Sables v Matabeleland, Harare Sports Club v Nedbank HPC

Women: North v South