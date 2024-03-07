Zimbabwe: Why Mahachi Chose Manica Diamonds

Former Warriors winger, Kuda Mahachi, says his recent move to Mutare Premiership outfit, Manica Diamonds, is a personal quest for peace of mind more than anything else.

Mahachi had been heavily linked to different clubs including Dynamos and Yadah Stars.

His career suffered a huge blow due to allegations of child abuse and attempted murder of his four-year-old son, Diego.

However, the 30-year-old star was acquitted in November last year on both counts.

In the much-publicised real-life drama that negatively affected his career, the diminutive winger was accused by his ex-wife, Maritha Ndlovu of deliberately scalding his son with boiling water, causing third-degree burns and also assaulting him with a phone charger all over his body.

After the court acquittal, Mahachi poured his heart out three months ago on the child abuse allegations he was facing, describing the seven-month-long legal processes as a nightmare.

His contract with SuperSport United was not renewed because of the child abuse allegations.

"I lost everything I worked for. All my savings were depleted in my quest for justice. Yes, I have been exonerated, but the nightmare I have gone through can never be erased.

"My mother's grave was destroyed, my house was broken into and robbed of everything. I can only pray that some-one out there is willing to take a chance on me so that I can go back to playing the sport I love," wrote Mahachi soon after his acquittal. And on Sunday, the former Orlando Pirates man told Zimpapers Sports that the decision to join Manica Diamonds was an easy one, given his deep-seated desire to move out of the City of Kings (Bulawayo).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Zimbabwe Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I am happy to be here. I know this move to join Manica Diamonds is my search for peace of mind. I desperately wanted to get out of Bulawayo and I am happy I have managed to do just that. I am looking forward to an exciting season in Mutare.

"I just need peace of mind more than anything else. This move is not really about the money, but I feel I will get that peace of mind while playing football here in Mutare," he said.

Mahachi spoke of his long-standing relationship and respect for Manica Diamond's head coach, Jairos Tapera.

"I have a lot of respect for that man (Jairos Tapera). He has been a mentor to me since I was in the junior national teams, Under-17s and 20s. He helped shape my career big time and naturally, I am happy to reunite with him," said Mahachi. The hardworking player said he is looking forward to "achieving big things" with the Mutare diamond miners.

"Manica Diamonds ended the season in second position in the Premier Soccer League last season.

Therefore I feel I have made the right decision to join a team that has ambitions for bigger achievements. I will certainly play my part in helping the club accomplish those achievements," said the former Highlanders and Chicken Inn gifted player.