Africa: Nearly 66 Percent of Africa's Wildlife Has Disappeared Since 1970!

editorial

In Africa, the World Wildlife Fund's Living Planet Index estimates the loss of wildlife at an average of 66% between 1970 and 2018.

The report, presented on 13 October 2022 at an international online press conference, states that the decline in wildlife is due to climate change, which comes third after the destruction of natural habitats and poaching.

"Although it is the third factor, the role of climate change is increasing very fast," warned Marco Lambertini, director general of WWF.

He points to air, water and soil pollution, as well as the spread of invasive species by humans.

Intensifying conservation effortsOn a global scale, the report puts the level of wildlife loss over the last 50 years at 70%.

To reverse the loss of biodiversity and mitigate climate change, the report calls for intensified conservation and restoration efforts, more sustainable food production and consumption and rapid decarbonisation of all economic sectors.

Published every two years, the Living Planet Index is WWF's benchmark wildlife assessment tool. It comes just a few weeks before the fifteenth United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP15) scheduled for December 2022 in Montreal, Canada.

For WWF, governments must seize this final opportunity to adopt an ambitious global agreement capable of saving wildlife. An agreement similar to the one reached in Paris, France, in 2015 on climate change.