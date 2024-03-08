South Africa: Four in Court Over Disappearance of 6-Year-Old Joshlin Smith - South African News Briefs - March 8, 2024

Four in Court Over Disappearance of 6-Year-Old Joshlin Smith

Four people, including the mother of 6-year-old Joshlin Smith, appeared in the Vredenburg Magistrate's Court in connection with the child's disappearance from the Middelpos informal settlement in Diazville, Saldanha Bay, on February 19, reports News24. The accused, facing charges of human trafficking for exploitation and kidnapping, are Kelly Smith (the mother), her boyfriend Jacquen Appollis, Steveno van Rhyn, and Phumza Sigaqa. Amidst courtroom drama, the accused requested legal aid representation, and the case was postponed to March 13. Outside the court, protesters chanted for Joshlin, and police expressed their commitment to finding the child. The Western Cape police commissioner hinted at potential additional arrests, emphasizing the need for the investigation to proceed unhindered. The remaining two children of Kelly Smith are under the care of family members, supervised by social development officials. The search for Joshlin continues.

Jacob Zuma's Ex-Son-in-Law Faces Debt Dispute

Lonwabo Sambudla, the former husband of Jacob Zuma's daughter, Duduzile, is embroiled in a legal battle to retain his three high-end vehicles, including a Ferrari, Rolls-Royce, and Bentley, as he failed to pay a debt of R3.2 million, reports News24. Anglowealth Shariah, a financial services provider, took Sambudla and his companies to the Gauteng High Court to reclaim the cars and settle the outstanding amount. The disagreement arose when Sambudla, along with his companies, could not meet the payments between August and December. Despite making a partial payment in January, the financial services provider canceled the agreements. Sambudla's position as CEO of Lembede Investments, an ANC Youth League investment arm, and his involvement in major government contracts add complexity to the case. The court dismissed Anglowealth Shariah's application, citing insufficient evidence and ordering them to cover the respondent's legal costs.

Johannesburg Water Crisis - Tariff Hike Looms as Supply Woes Extend

Rand Water is contributing 100 million litres to Johannesburg's water system to alleviate the water crisis, particularly affecting the Roodepoort reservoirs and water towers, reports News24. Despite some improvements in various systems, Johannesburg Water anticipates that full recovery will take a few more days. Ward 99 councillor Nicole van Dyk expresses concern that water may not return until the following week, highlighting the dire situation in the affected areas. The water outage, lasting up to six days, resulted from power interruptions at Rand Water's Eikenhof pump station. As residents face hardships, there are also concerns about the proposed tariff increase by Rand Water in July. Dr Ferrial Adam of WaterCAN suggests that authorities should prioritize fixing leaks rather than burdening customers with higher charges. Johannesburg residents, struggling without water, express frustration and disappointment, relying on water tankers for supply.

