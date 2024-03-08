Kenya: Al-Shabaab Terrorists Sentenced to 19 Years for Plotting Nairobi Court Bombing

Nairobi — Two members of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group, Abadi Majit Hassan Adan and Mohammed Osman Nane, both of Somali origin, have been sentenced to 19 years in prison for their involvement in a plot to bomb the Nairobi Milimani Law Courts.

The duo was found guilty on multiple charges, including possession of firearms without a license and conspiracy to commit terrorist acts.

The arrests occurred in Isiolo in 2018, leading to a lengthy trial during which the prosecution presented evidence from 45 witnesses.

Presiding Magistrate Zainab Abdul emphasized the gravity of the offence, stressing the potential catastrophic consequences had the plot been executed. Due to the seriousness of the charges, the defendants were denied bail and remained incarcerated at the Industrial Area prison throughout the trial.

In addition to the two terrorists, Lydia Nyawira Mburu was also convicted for her role in the conspiracy. Mburu received a three-year prison sentence for possessing forged documents related to the arrest of the Somali suspects.

Prosecuting Counsel Allen Mulama underscored the devastating impact of terrorism on the country, urging the court to impose severe penalties as a deterrent to other would-be terrorists.

The sentencing aims to send a clear message that such actions will not be tolerated and will be met with swift and firm legal consequences.