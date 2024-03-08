Kenya: Celebrating Women's Day in Style - a High Tea Experience At Hemingways Eden

International Women's Day is here and there's no better way to honour the strength, resilience, and beauty of women than by indulging in a luxurious high tea experience.

Located amidst the serene beauty of Karen, Langata, Hemingways Eden boasts its charming ambiance and warm Kenyan hospitality, offering a perfect sanctuary to celebrate womanhood.

Enter the African Inspired Afternoon Tea, a culinary journey that pays homage to the rich tapestry of flavors and traditions of the continent. From 3:00 to 5:00 PM daily, guests are treated to a selection of exquisite teas.

Choose from Kenyan mixed tea, Swahili Oolong, Rwanda Noir, or Mawimbi Dance, each sip a revelation of flavor and aroma as you enjoy the ambiance of The Deck, Hemingways Eden's main dining and cocktail venue.

Enjoy a three-tier stand with an array of savoury and sweet delicacies, each treat showcasing the vibrant culinary heritage of East Africa. As you go up to the middle tier, sandwiches and wraps await.

Finally, indulge in the top tier, where tasty treats are including Malva pudding, Swahili kaimatis, fruit tarts and freshly baked Moroccan scones, all crafted with precision by Hemingways Eden's culinary team.

As you sip tea and savor each bite, take a moment to reflect on the significance of this day. International Women's Day is not just about celebration; it's about empowerment, equality, and solidarity. It's a day to honour the achievements of women past, present, and future, and to recommit to the fight for gender equality.

Beyond the exquisite high tea experience, Hemingways Eden Residence offers a diverse meals and beverages to suit every palate and occasion. Whether you're craving a leisurely brunch, a romantic dinner, or simply a refreshing drink with friends, the options abound.

Step into their inviting cocktail bar, where you can sip on expertly crafted cocktails while soaking in the breathtaking views of the lake and the neighbouring Giraffe Sanctuary forest. As the sun sets, indulge in a sundowner whether it's a casual catch-up with friends or a special celebration, Hemingways Eden Residence provides the perfect backdrop for creating lasting memories.

So, this International Women's Day, why not treat yourself and the women in your life to a truly unforgettable experience? Head to Hemingways Eden Residence and indulge in the elegance of their African Inspired Afternoon Tea. Because every woman deserves to be celebrated in style.