Ethiopia: PM Abiy Says Ethiopia's Partnership With AfDB Continued to Be Productive

8 March 2024
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said Ethiopia's partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB) continued to be productive

The premier received and held discussions with African Development Bank's East Africa Regional Deputy Director General, Abdul Kamara on AfDB's projects in Ethiopia this morning.

Additionally, PM Abiy congratulated the President of the AfDB Akinwumi Adesina, on receiving the Obafemi Awolowo Prize for Leadership.

Prime Minister Abiy stated on social media that Ethiopia's partnership with AfDB continued to be productive.

